Freshworks launches unified CRM solutions for start-ups

Enterprise software company Freshworks on Thursday unveiled Freshstack, a unified customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for customer support, sales and marketing teams, that will help start-ups drive personalised marketing and grow their business.

Unveiled at Freshworks' 'Refresh' event, Freshstack bundle is designed to help start-ups personalise marketing to generate pipeline, deliver effortless omnichannel service and grow faster, at an affordable price point.

Freshworks CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham noted that the biggest-ticket purchase in the typical start-up toolkit is a CRM application.

''Start-up founders should ensure that their developers are focused on building their core technology, not babysitting their CRM stack.

''From day one, Freshworks has built products that democratise access to modern, easy-to-use software. Freshstack builds on that commitment by helping the titans of tomorrow get going faster today,'' he added.

Mathrubootham stated that the idea behind Freshstack came about from his own experience of building Freshworks, and highlighted that start-ups would benefit from data visibility that would allow them to better derive insights and service for customers.

Today, an estimated 20 per cent of the world's unicorns use Freshworks products, and companies like Databricks, Klarna, Browserstack and Chargebee implemented Freshworks years before reaching that status.

Freshworks had also launched a dedicated Startup Program in 2019, which has helped more than 2,500 startups with critical resources, mentorship and community.

Freshstack combines three Freshworks products — Freshdesk (an omnichannel customer support solution), Freshsales and Freshmarketer.

The combination of Freshworks applications helps give startups what they need to instantly get up and running with a CRM platform that attracts new customers, builds lasting relationships with existing users and scales as their customer base grows. Companies can get going with up to USD 3,000 in credits for Freshstack, as part of the Freshworks Startup Program.

The NASDAQ-listed company has also unveiled new Freshservice capabilities that mark the company's move deeper into the USD 34 billion IT operations management (ITOM) market.

In a world of hybrid working environments with distributed IT teams, the need for systems that ensure service availability has never been higher, Freshworks Chief Product Officer Prakash Ramumurthy said.

''By unifying major incident response and IT service request management in one easy to use system, we're expanding our footprint in a market where modern affordable applications differentiate us amid a sea of costly and complex third-party software,” he added.

The new Freshservice capabilities, available in November, help IT and engineering teams increase efficiency and reduce downtime. Instead of many manual hours spotting critical alerts and creating or routing tickets in IT service desks, they can focus on root-causing and fixing the problem at hand.

