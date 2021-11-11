Left Menu

SIAM hails govt list of advanced automotive tech components for PLI scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:56 IST
Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday termed as ''broad-based and well-structured across themes'' the government's list of advanced automotive technology (AAT) components that will be eligible for incentives under the production linked incentive scheme for the auto sector.

In a notification, the Ministry of Heavy Industries listed over 100 AAT components -- including hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen injection system, electric motors for EVs, master control unit for to optimise the performance of CNG fuelled engine, lightweight cryogenic cylinders for storing LNG in automobiles and fuel pump for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) -- which will be eligible for incentives under the scheme.

''SIAM thanks and compliments the Ministry of Heavy Industries for coming out with a structured list of PLI parts and procedural details in a very short time,'' Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Chief Engagement Officer Rahul Bharti said in a statement.

He further said, ''Our preliminary observation is that the list of AAT parts is broad-based and well-structured across themes.'' SIAM members will study in detail both the list and the procedure and discuss with the ministry with feedback if any, Bharti added.

As per the notification by the ministry, battery-electric quadricycles will also be eligible for incentives under the scheme.

In September, the Union Cabinet had approved a Rs 26,058 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto, auto-components and drone industries to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities.

The government had stated that the scheme would be provided to companies engaged in manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology products such as battery electric vehicles, which meet the 7 of 16 performance criteria of the FAME-II scheme and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles would be eligible.

It had said that the AAT components would be notified separately.

