Decision to terminate ATM guards of J-K Bank huge injustice: Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said the decision to terminate ATM guards of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and resorting to their wage cuts was a “huge injustice” and asked the lender's management to intervene in the issue.

“The decision of new company that has taken over the J-K Bank's security to remove ATM guards and resort to wage cuts is a huge injustice with hundreds of these poor people, who have been doing their duties with dedication for years together,” Tarigami said in a statement.

He said earlier these ATM guards were reportedly paid Rs 7,500 in hand as wages with additional Rs 1,600 deducted as CP fund.

However, they are now being paid only Rs 5,500 as monthly salary, which is insufficient to make both ends meet in this era of high inflation, he said.

Some of them are doing their jobs for last more than a decade and are only bread winners of their families. How will they feed their families, if they are terminated or their wages cut?, the CPI(M) leader asked.

He said the J-K Bank management must ask the security company which employs these guards to pay them according to the Minimum Wage Act, nor terminate services of any employee arbitrarily.

Also, the Labour Commissioner must intervene into this issue so that these poor workers do not have to suffer further, Tarigami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)