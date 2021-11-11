Left Menu

CESC Q2 net down 12 pc to Rs 340 cr

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:27 IST
CESC Q2 net down 12 pc to Rs 340 cr
The consolidated net profit of CESC Ltd declined 12 per cent to Rs 340 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 387 crore in the previous corresponding period, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue from operations rose 4.27 per cent to Rs 3494 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as compared to Rs 3351 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21.

The company during the quarter had signed an agreement to sell the wind power assets to Torrent Power at an enterprise value of Rs 790 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

