Suryoday Small Finance Bank post Rs 2 cr loss in Q2 as NPA rises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:39 IST
Suryoday Small Finance Bank post Rs 2 cr loss in Q2 as NPA rises
Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday posted a loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 on account of rise in bad loans.

The bank, which was listed on the bourses in late-March 2021, had reported a net profit of Rs 27.24 crore in the second quarter a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 267.86 crore, from Rs 212.78 crore in the year-ago period.

On the assets quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans soared to 10.21 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September 2021 as against 2.25 per cent by September 2020.

Net NPAs also moved up at 4.49 per cent as against 0.46 per cent at the end of second quarter of the last financial year.

As a result, provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter was higher at Rs 97.2 crore, against Rs 14.6 crore same period a year ago.

