Left Menu

Brazil disputes EU poultry imports measure at WTO

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-11-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 01:54 IST
Brazil disputes EU poultry imports measure at WTO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil has requested consultations with the European Union at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a dispute over EU measures affecting the import of salted chicken meat and turkey meat with pepper, the WTO said on Thursday. Brazil's Foreign Ministry said it hopes the talks will lead to a friendly resolution to what it called "discriminatory sanitary controls for the detection of salmonella" that create "unjustified barriers" to international trade.

The request, which is the first formal step in a dispute at the WTO, was circulated to its members on Thursday, Brazil claims the application by the EU of salmonella food safety criteria on poultry meat violates the rules of the WTO's Agreement on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures.

"Brazil considers that there is no technical or scientific evidence to justify the application, by the European Union, of stricter microbiological criteria for the detection of salmonella in salted chicken meat and turkey with pepper, in comparison to fresh poultry meat," Brazil's statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021