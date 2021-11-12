Biden to visit GM electric vehicle plant Wednesday, says automaker
General Motors Co said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the automaker's Detroit-Hamtramck electric vehicle assembly plant next week. The largest U.S. automaker said the Factory Zero that will build electric trucks and SUVs will mark its grand opening during Biden's visit on Wednesday.
The visit comes as Biden is pushing Congress to approve new tax incentives of up to $12,500 for electric vehicles.
