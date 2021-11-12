Twitter permanently bans Newsmax White House correspondent
Twitter says it has permanently banned Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson from its service for repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.The social media company had earlier given Robinson a one-week ban for sending out a message to Christians that falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines contained a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase that allows people to be tracked.Newsmax subsequently took her off the air for an investigation.On Tuesday, Robinson briefly returned to social media, tweeting that Im back ...
The social media company had earlier given Robinson a one-week ban for sending out a message to ''Christians'' that falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines contained a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase that allows people to be tracked.
Newsmax subsequently took her off the air for an investigation.
On Tuesday, Robinson briefly returned to social media, tweeting that ''I'm back ... on Twitter at least'' and linking to an article she had written on Substack about the supposed marker. A Twitter spokesman said Thursday her account had been permanently banned.
Newsmax, which says it strongly supports the vaccine and urges its viewers to get the immunisation, said it is reviewing Robinson's case. The network said Tuesday that ''we have no anticipated date when she will return.''
