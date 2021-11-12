Left Menu

IMF says working to bring new Chad program to board as soon as possible

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 05:20 IST
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it was working with authorities in Chad to bring a new lending program to the IMF's board for approval after the country's main private sector creditor agreed to "good faith discussions" about restructuring its debt.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF's African department, said IMF staff aimed to bring a new Extended Credit Facility for Chad to the board for its consideration "as soon as possible,” but gave no specific timetable.

