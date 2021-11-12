Left Menu

SNC-Lavalin CEO postpones English speech amid language debate in Quebec

Earlier in the week, Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau was at the receiving end of the ire of the Canadian government, when deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said he should improve his French. Rousseau apologized for remarks suggesting he did not need to speak French, Canada's second language, and also pledged to improve his language skills.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 08:42 IST
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's chief executive officer has postponed an almost entirely English-language speech scheduled for next week in Montreal as French-language skills of Quebec's non-francophone business executives come under scrutiny. Ian Edwards, in a letter to Marc Perron, the board president of Canadian Club of Montreal, said he decided to postpone the speech in a bid to sharpen his French skills.

Recent events on the usage of French at Quebec and Canadian companies led to the decision, Edwards wrote in the letter, which was released by the Montreal-based construction and engineering company on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau was at the receiving end of the ire of the Canadian government, when deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said he should improve his French.

Rousseau apologized for remarks suggesting he did not need to speak French, Canada's second language, and also pledged to improve his language skills. He received criticism for giving a speech mostly in English from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as in Montreal, where the airline is headquartered. Language remains a sensitive issue in predominantly French-speaking Quebec, Canada's second-most-populous province, where unhappiness over the dominance of English helped the rise of the separatist Parti Quebecois (PQ) in the 1970s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

