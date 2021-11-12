Left Menu

Sunteck Realty Q2 profit rises 35 pc to Rs 15 cr; revenue down at Rs 142.41 cr

Sunteck Realty has reported a 35 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 15.25 crore for the quarter ended September. Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty had posted a net profit of nearly Rs 42 crore over a turnover of Rs 631 crore during the entire 2020-21 financial year.

Sunteck Realty has reported a 35 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 15.25 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 11.32 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, declined to Rs 142.41 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 152.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty had posted a net profit of nearly Rs 42 crore over a turnover of Rs 631 crore during the entire 2020-21 financial year. The company has a development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 19 projects.

