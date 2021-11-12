Abbott India Q2 net profit up 6 pc to Rs 192 cr

Left Menu

Drug maker Abbott India on Friday reported a 6.41 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 192.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,222.06 crore for the quarter under consideration.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,222.06 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,054.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 19,758 per share on BSE, down 1.25 per cent from their previous close.

