Belarus says group of 100 migrants moving toward makeshift camp at Polish border - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:29 IST
The Belarusian state border authority said on Friday that a group of around 100 migrants was moving toward a makeshift camp at the border with Poland, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

The European Union says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross its borders and could impose new sanctions on Belarus and airlines ferrying the migrants as soon as Monday.

