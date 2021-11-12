Belarus says group of 100 migrants moving toward makeshift camp at Polish border - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:29 IST
The Belarusian state border authority said on Friday that a group of around 100 migrants was moving toward a makeshift camp at the border with Poland, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
The European Union says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross its borders and could impose new sanctions on Belarus and airlines ferrying the migrants as soon as Monday.
