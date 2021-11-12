Maharashtra govt signs pact with RMI to support adoption, promotion of electric mobility

The Maharashtra government has entered into an initial pact with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) to support the adoption and promotion of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the state.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Wednesday at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom, RMI will provide technical support to implement the Maharashtra government's recently launched EV Policy, an official release said on Friday.

Founded in 1982, the US-based RMI is a non-profit organisation of experts working across disciplines to accelerate clean energy transition and improve lives. Since 2019, RMI has been collaborating with RMI India on various projects.

In Maharashtra, RMI through its City EV Accelerator platform is working towards making Pune ready for electric vehicles.

''We look forward to furthering our partnership on electric mobility, ZEV, hydrogen fuel and decarbonisation of our transport sector and urban renewal sector,'' the release quoted Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Minister for Environment and Climate Change, as saying at the signing of the MoU.

The Maharashtra EV Policy approved in July this year, aims to have a 10 per cent share of EVs in total registrations by 2025. It targets conversion of 15 per cent of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet into electric by 2025.

The policy provides fiscal incentives for EV buyers and for the manufacturers of EVs and EV components along with subsidies for creation of charging infrastructure.

Jule Kortenhorst, CEO of RMI highlighted the need to mobilize climate finance and suggested establishment of state-backed Green Investment Bank to help finance Maharashtra's climate ambitions, as per the release.

''Maharashtra is showing leadership for climate action by sub-national governments. The size and scale of economic growth in Maharashtra provide it the unique opportunity to leapfrog to clean and modern energy systems and be the role model for sub-national governments, not just in India, but globally,'' Kortenhorst said.

Going forward, RMI will support Maharashtra State Council on Climate Change to chart out a decarbonisation pathway for the state, the release said.

''RMI India is inspired by the Minister's vision for 100 per cent electrification of public transport in the state and is looking forward to bringing together RMi and RMI India's expertise to support the state in decarbonising its transport sector,'' RMI India Senior Director Akshima Ghate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)