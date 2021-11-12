Left Menu

ZEEL initiates legal proceedings against termination of contract to provide media content on trains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:04 IST
ZEEL initiates legal proceedings against termination of contract to provide media content on trains
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday said RailTel Corporation of India has terminated the agreement with its subsidiary for providing media content in trains, and it has initiated legal proceedings against it.

Margo Networks, a subsidiary of ZEEL, had entered into a content-on-demand (COD) contract with RailTel Corporation of India for providing media content in all express and suburban trains and all Wi-Fi-enabled railway stations.

The contract, which was on a build-own-operate basis for 10 years, was terminated by RailTel Corporation of India on Thursday (November 11), ZEEL said in a regulatory filing.

''The company has initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the Notice of Termination,'' said ZEEL.

RailTel Corporation is a public sector undertaking and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optical fibre network on the exclusive right of way (ROW) along the railway track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021