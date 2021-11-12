Omaxe posts Rs 39 cr loss in Sep quarter; revenue up at Rs 191 cr
Realty firm Omaxe on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 76.13 crore in the year-ago period. The total income, however, rose to Rs 191.34 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 163.47 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. Delhi-based Omaxe had posted a net loss of Rs 235.18 crore over a turnover of Rs 514.59 crore for the entire 2020-21 financial year.
