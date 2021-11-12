Left Menu

Omaxe posts Rs 39 cr loss in Sep quarter; revenue up at Rs 191 cr

Realty firm Omaxe on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 76.13 crore in the year-ago period. Delhi-based Omaxe had posted a net loss of Rs 235.18 crore over a turnover of Rs 514.59 crore for the entire 2020-21 financial year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:21 IST
Omaxe posts Rs 39 cr loss in Sep quarter; revenue up at Rs 191 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Omaxe on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 76.13 crore in the year-ago period. The total income, however, rose to Rs 191.34 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 163.47 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. Delhi-based Omaxe had posted a net loss of Rs 235.18 crore over a turnover of Rs 514.59 crore for the entire 2020-21 financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021