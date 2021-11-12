Left Menu

NBCC Q2 profit rises 68 pc to Rs 72 cr; revenue up at Rs 1,961 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.80 crore in the year-ago period. Delhi-based NBCC had posted a net profit of Rs 221.80 crore over a turnover of Rs 7,012.35 crore for the entire 2020-21 financial year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:38 IST
NBCC Q2 profit rises 68 pc to Rs 72 cr; revenue up at Rs 1,961 cr
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned construction firm NBCC on Friday reported a 68 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72.03 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.80 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose to Rs 1,960.91 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,426.27 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Delhi-based NBCC had posted a net profit of Rs 221.80 crore over a turnover of Rs 7,012.35 crore for the entire 2020-21 financial year. NBCC is engaged in project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021