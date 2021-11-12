Left Menu

Mawana Sugars posts Q2 net loss of Rs 18.05 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:43 IST
Mawana Sugars on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.05 crore in the second quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal on lower income.

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 28.58 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 336.4 crore in the second quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 369.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 356.7 crore as against Rs 402.3 crore in the said period.

Mawana Sugars said its board has approved setting up of a sub-committee to deal and take appropriate decisions on matters relating to unlocking the values in its operating sugar unit Mawana Sugar Works located at Mawana district in Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of the company were trading down 1.93 per cent at Rs 84 a piece on the BSE at 15.22 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

