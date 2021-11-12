SJVN net dips 22pc to Rs 404 cr in September quarter
State-run SJVN on Friday reported a 22 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 404.72 crore in the July-September quarter of 2021-22 compared to the year-ago period.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 524.25 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 925.56 crore in the quarter from Rs 890.12 crore in the same period a year ago.
