Matrimony.com to gain traction with new footprint, mobile app; enters Bangladesh

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI): Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com on Friday said it was expecting to witness traction among customers following the launch of a new mobile application in vernacular language besides commencing operations in Bangladesh, according to a senior company official.

The city-based online matrimony company registered a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 16.57 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 from Rs 10.26 crore registered during the same quarter last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, the consolidated net profit grew to Rs 30.39 crore from Rs 19.62 crore last year.

''This quarter has seen a good all-round performance,'' said Chairman and Managing Director of the company Murugavel Janakiraman. ''With a new footprint in Bangladesh and a new vernacular application in Tamil called Jodii, we expect to further increase traction for our members. This also demonstrates our focus towards executing our strategic priorities efficiently and accelerate growth,'' he said.

The consolidated total income for the quarter ending September 30 grew to Rs 113.90 crore from Rs 97.99 crore registered last financial year. For the half year ending September 30, the consolidated total income surged to Rs 223.57 crore from Rs 189.86 crore.

The company said it launched the BangladeshiMatrimony.com operations in Dhaka and also launched the vernacular matrimony application Jodii to serve millions of common people in finding their life partner, a press release said.

