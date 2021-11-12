Left Menu

NMDC delivers strong Q2, H1 financials

The National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) under the Ministry of Steel, the country's largest iron ore producer delivered another strong financial performance, with a 205 per cent and 196 per cent increase in turnover and profit before tax (PBT) respectively in the second quarter of the financial year (FY) 2022, informed the Ministry of Steel on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:11 IST
NMDC delivers strong Q2, H1 financials
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) under the Ministry of Steel, the country's largest iron ore producer delivered another strong financial performance, with a 205 per cent and 196 per cent increase in turnover and profit before tax (PBT) respectively in the second quarter of the financial year (FY) 2022, informed the Ministry of Steel on Friday. As per the ministry, during Q2, NMDC has been able to outperform both production and sales over the CPLY. In this quarter, NMDC produced 8.77 million tonnes (MT) and sold 8.99 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore.

NMDC's turnover for the Q2 of 2021-22 is Rs. 6794 crore as against Rs. 2230 crore over CPLY. NMDC's Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the Q2 of 2021-22 is Rs. 3142 crore as against Rs. 1063 crore during Q2 of 2020-21, an increase by 196 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2 of 2021-22 increased by 202 per cent to Rs. 2341 crores against Rs. 774 crores during Q2 of 2020-21.

NMDC has produced 17.68 MT & sold 18.43 MT during the H1 of FY22 which is 44 per cent and 43 per cent more than CPLY. NMDC's Turnover during the H1 of FY22 is 13,306 crore and PBT is 7,405 Crore in H1 which is 219 per cent and 306 per cent more respectively than CPLY. This is the best ever H1 result for the company. Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, "The demand for iron and steel has witnessed a boom in the emerging markets. As a key player in the mining industry, we responded with proactive production enhancement initiatives and are now reaping the benefits of our agile response to the demand with an exceptional quarter. We aim to focus on capacity expansion initiatives and enforcement of digital infrastructure." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021