Left Menu

NHPC registers 10 pc rise in standalone net profit for half year

National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) Pvt Ltd has registered an increase of 10 per cent on standalone net profit during the half-year ended September 30, said the Ministry of Power on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:12 IST
NHPC registers 10 pc rise in standalone net profit for half year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) Pvt Ltd has registered an increase of 10 per cent on standalone net profit during the half-year ended September 30, said the Ministry of Power on Friday. As per an official release, profit for the current half-year stands at Rs 2217 crore against Rs 2021 crore during the corresponding previous half-year.

"NHPC's share in Consolidated net profit for the current half-year is Rs. 2243 crore which is 14 per cent higher than the net profit of Rs.1960 crore for the corresponding previous half-year," stated the ministry. Notably, the NHPC Board approved the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, in their meeting held on Thursday.

NHPC Limited is India's premier Hydropower Company. NHPC's total installed capacity is 7071 MW of renewable power (including Wind and Solar) through its 24 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary. NHPC is presently engaged in the construction of 9 projects (including through Joint Ventures) aggregating to a total installed capacity of 5999 MW. In addition, 15 projects with an aggregate capacity of 10787 MW are under different stages of clearances.

NHPC is currently in an aggressive mode of expansion and has pan-India plans to expand its solar and wind power portfolio along with its core business of hydropower development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021