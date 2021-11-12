Nagarro posts 33.7% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2021

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q3 2021 and released its nine-month statement.

Reflecting strong demand, revenue grew to €141.0 million in Q3 2021, up 33.7% YoY from €105.4 million in Q3 2020, and up 10.7% QoQ from € 127.3 million in Q2 2021. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q3 2021 was 33.6%. Gross profit grew to €40.0 million in Q3 2021 from €34.9 million in Q3 2020. Gross margin dropped, changing from 33.1% in Q3 2020 to 28.4% in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew by €1.3 million from €20.4 million (19.4% of revenue) in Q3 2020 to €21.7 million (15.4% of revenue) in Q3 2021. It may be noted that Q3 2020 also included the effect of salary cuts in response to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, wage inflation and the carrying of a large number of trainees weighed on the gross margin and on the Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2021 despite some relief from reduced travel and reduced utility bills.

EBITDA increased by €1.6 million from €17.6 million in Q3 2020 to €19.2 million in Q3 2021. Our most significant adjustments to EBITDA in Q3 2021 are the expense on stock option of €1.6 million and expenses of €0.5 million related to the rollover of non-controlling interest. EBIT increased by €1.1 million from €12.4 million in Q3 2020 to €13.4 million in Q3 2021. Net profit decreased by €0.7 million to €8.4 million in Q3 2021 from €9.1 million in Q3 2020.

Nine-month results Nagarro's 9M 2021 revenues grew to €384.0 million, up from €321.4 million for the same period in 2020, a growth of 19.5%. In constant currency, the revenue growth was 22.1%. Gross profit grew to €112.1 million in 9M 2021 from €105.9 million in 9M 2020. Gross margin dropped, changing from 32.9% in 9M 2020 to 29.2% in 9M 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.5% from €56.1 million (17.5% of revenue) in 9M 2020 to €59.2 million (15.4% of revenue) in 9M 2021.

EBITDA decreased by €1.4 million from €53.3 million in 9M 2020 to €51.9 million in 9M 2021. EBIT decreased by €2.5 million from €37.3 million in 9M 2020 to €34.8 million in 9M 2021. Net profit decreased by €2.5 million to €21.7 million in 9M 2021 against €24.2 million in 9M 2020.

''Nagarro's revenue growth continued, despite an overheated job market,'' said Vaibhav Gadodia, Managing Director. ''We again added over 1,100 professionals in this quarter, including fresh graduates, net of attrition. The company has raised its revenue guidance for 2021 to €525 million, while it retains its gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.'' The company will offer an earnings video call (webcast) on November 12 at 10 am Central European Time, which is 4 am in New York City and 5 pm in Singapore. To participate in the earnings video call, participants can register here for the webcast.

Key figures – Quarterly Q3 Q3 Q2 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change kEUR kEUR % kEUR % Revenue 140,954 105,394 33.7% 127,322 10.7% Cost of revenues 100,991 70,532 43.2% 89,328 13.1% Gross profit 40,008 34,926 14.5% 38,038 5.2% Adjusted EBITDA 21,709 20,442 6.2% 18,960 14.5% Revenue by country Germany 32,229 27,353 17.8% 30,754 4.8% US 50,623 36,600 38.3% 45,413 11.5% Revenue by industry Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial 24,882 15,776 57.7% 21,123 17.8% Energy, Utilities and Building Automation 11,852 9,159 29.4% 10,875 9.0% Financial Services and Insurance 17,503 13,918 25.8% 14,687 19.2% Horizontal Tech 13,883 8,496 63.4% 12,020 15.5% Life Sciences and Healthcare 9,607 6,902 39.2% 9,149 5.0% Management Consulting and Business Information 8,539 9,666 -11.7% 7,889 8.2% Public, Non-profit and Education 10,355 6,746 53.5% 11,107 -6.8% Retail and CPG 19,324 13,549 42.6% 17,715 9.1% Telecom, Media and Entertainment 10,517 9,792 7.4% 9,483 10.9% Travel and Logistics 14,491 11,390 27.2% 13,273 9.2% Key figures – Nine months Nine-month period ended September 30 2021 2020 Change kEUR kEUR % Revenue 384,001 321,433 19.5% Cost of revenues 272,034 215,728 26.1% Gross profit 112,100 105,858 5.9% Adjusted EBITDA 59,228 56,134 5.5% Revenue by country Germany 93,538 85,709 9.1% US 135,307 111,674 21.2% Revenue by industry Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial 64,865 45,310 43.2% Energy, Utilities and Building Automation 32,139 27,750 15.8% Financial Services and Insurance 45,245 40,681 11.2% Horizontal Tech 37,868 26,919 40.7% Life Sciences and Healthcare 27,622 23,223 18.9% Management Consulting and Business Information 24,331 25,530 -4.7% Public, Non-profit and Education 30,785 24,643 24.9% Retail and CPG 53,106 38,751 37.0% Telecom, Media and Entertainment 29,113 30,893 -5.8% Travel and Logistics 38,925 37,732 3.2% Nine-month period ended September 30 2021 2020 % % Revenue concentration (by customer) Top 5 14.3% 13.8% Top 6-10 11.0% 10.1% Outside of Top 10 74.7% 76.1% Segment information Nine-month period ended September 30 2021 2020 Change kEUR kEUR % Central Europe Revenue 129,607 119,639 8.3% Cost of revenues 92,332 83,398 10.7% Gross profit 37,276 36,240 2.9% North America Revenue 135,636 111,674 21.5% Cost of revenues 96,892 72,121 34.3% Gross profit 38,743 39,553 -2.0% Rest of Europe Revenue 56,934 47,866 18.9% Cost of revenues 40,635 32,827 23.8% Gross profit 16,432 15,192 8.2% Rest of World Revenue 61,824 42,254 46.3% Cost of revenues 42,175 27,382 54.0% Gross profit 19,649 14,872 32.1% Gross profit, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, IFRS. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results under IFRS.

Gross profit is calculated on the basis of total performance which is sum of revenue and own work capitalized.

Rounding differences may arise when individual amounts or percentages are added together.

