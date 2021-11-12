EU chair thanks Turkey for deal limiting Belarus flights
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union's chairman, Charles Michel, thanked Turkey on Friday for what he said was an agreement to stop citizens of Iraq, Syria, and Yemen planning to travel to Belarus from buying tickets or boarding at Turkish airports.
"Thank you to the Turkish authorities," Michel said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Turkey
- Charles Michel
- Syria
- Turkish
- The European Union's
- Belarus
- Yemen
- Michel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong limited to Twitter space, not bothered about building strong oppn alliance: TMC mouthpiece
Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by UK lawmakers
Ukraine using Turkish drones in Donbass conflict in self-defence, Zelenskiy says
Twitter Blue subscribers to get early access to new features
HC asks Twitter to remove objectionable material related to Hindu Goddess