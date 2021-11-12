Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing streak, close in green

Indian equity market closed in the green on Friday, snapping the three-day losing streak as the TECK and Information Technology (IT) sector shares gained. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 767 points or 1.28 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 229.20 points or 1.28 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, which gained were the TECK sector with a surge of 2.03 per cent and the Information Technology (IT) sector with 2 per cent. All sectors managed to stay afloat today. Among stocks, the top contributor was Tech Mahindra, which surged 4.06 per cent to Rs 1,585.05 per share, followed by the HDFC at a surge of 2.99 per cent to Rs 2,995 per share. Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, and Bharti Airtel too traded with a positive bias.

However, Bajaj Auto cracked by 3.04 per cent, followed by Tata Steel down by 0.93 per cent and Axis Bank by 0.36 per cent. (ANI)

