ITFC, BADEA and ARSO hold roundtable at Intra-African Trade Fair

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-idb.org), in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and the African Organization for Harmonization (ARSO) announce the organization of a roundtable on the sidelines of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) on 17th November 2021 at 10:30 – 12.30 pm (South Africa Time).

The hybrid event will serve as a platform to provide updates on their common project called "Harmonisation of Standards for Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Devices in Africa". The initiative which was launched under the umbrella of the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program in 2020, aims at harmonising African standards for pharmaceuticals and medical devices thereby enhancing intra-African trade and investment, reducing substandard counterfeit products, and building resilient regional health systems.

The roundtable shall be graced by Prof. Benedict Oramah, President Afreximbank; Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC; Dr Sidi Ould Tah, BADEA Director-General; Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General AfCFTA; Dr Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa; H.E. Albert M. Muchanga, Commissioner, African Union Commission; Dr John N. Nkengasong, Africa Centre for Disease Control; Dr Hermogene Nsengimana, ARSO Secretary-General and Dr Paulyne Wairimu, PPB, Kenya/AMDF and shall concurrently take place physically at the IATF venue and virtually on Zoom.

