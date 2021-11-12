Gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore seized, 1 arrested in Bengal
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested from a Howrah-bound train at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal's Siliguri and gold biscuits worth Rs 1.08 crore were seized from his possession on Friday, DRI officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths detained the man from a reserved compartment of the train coming from Guwahati and upon finding discrepancies in his answers during questioning, searched him and found 13 gold biscuits in his possession, they said.
The man, identified as Sheikh Saiful Rahman, is a resident of Howrah, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NIA arrests JMB militant from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district: Official.
COVID-19: West Bengal's Asansol markets experience limited footfall in Diwali season
NIA arrests Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
SEC likely to give nod to polls in Kolkata, Howrah municipal corporations on Dec 19: official
Kolkata, Howrah civic polls on Dec 19; BJP may move HC seeking elections to all municipalities together