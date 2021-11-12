Left Menu

NIXI establishes Customer-Care Unit to interact with customers

NIXI has three businesses, viz. — Internet Exchange, Dot IN Registry, and IRINN and all three units deal with their respective customers, supporting and managing their queries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:04 IST
NIXI establishes Customer-Care Unit to interact with customers
To overcome this and make the experience seamless, NIXI has created this Customer-Care Unit — for an efficient response towards their customers. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has taken a new initiative by establishing out a customer-focused unit - "Customer-Care Unit," which will facilitate the interaction of customers with all its Business units. This team will support the customer queries (24x7) for all the operations.

NIXI has three businesses, viz. — Internet Exchange, Dot IN Registry, and IRINN and all three units deal with their respective customers, supporting and managing their queries. At times the same customer might be consuming services from two different units of NIXI and interact with two different teams. To overcome this and make the experience seamless, NIXI has created this Customer-Care Unit — for an efficient response towards their customers.

The customer care unit can be reached at 011-48202001, email – customercare@nixi.in

CEO NIXI, Shri Anil Kumar Jain states that "In our continuous endeavour to serve the Indian Internet community, NIXI has announced the formation of Customer-Care Unit, which will be managing the complete life cycle of the customer right from their onboarding till the exit. This initiative will make the interaction of the customer seamless and more efficient."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021