EU official welcomes Turkish move to limit air traffic to Belarus

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:17 IST
European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday he welcomed a move by Turkish aviation authorities to limit air traffic to Belarus for certain nationalities.

Schinas, who is visiting Beirut as a second stop on a tour of countries he is lobbying to put a stop to the flow of migrants into Minsk, said flights out of Turkey should go down to zero from 17 after the decision.

The EU earlier said that Turkish Airlines, one of the main international carriers flying to Minsk, had agreed to suspend one-way ticket sales for Middle Eastern migrants seeking to reach Europe via Belarus.

