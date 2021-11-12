Turkey flights to Minsk will go to zero, EU says
Turkey's flights to Minsk will be reduced to zero for a limited time after a deal with Turkish Airlines to stop the flow of Middle Eastern migrants to Belarus and to stop them trying to reach Poland, the European Commission said on Friday.
