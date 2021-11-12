TVS Motor Co joins sustainability initiative UN Global Compact

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative.

With this, the company will now support the 'Ten Principles' of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The company claimed that it has become the first Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer to be a part of UN Global Compact.

All of the company's offices and operations globally, in India, Singapore, Indonesia, the UK, and Europe, will adhere to the commitment, it added.

''This will also enable TVS Motor Company to access a wide range of tools and learn from the UN Global Compact expertise on this topic to take our sustainability efforts further,'' the statement said.

It added that it is keen to extend the UN Global Compact to its other partners and vendors and bring them onboard as part of its effort in the future.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said the company has always aligned its business goals to support a broader sustainability agenda.

''As part of the United Nations Global Compact, we will be further able to build on our efforts across the supply chain with access to the right tools and experts. We also look forward to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the wider development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals,'' he added.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally, with more than 14,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories in over 160 countries and more than 70 local networks.

Currently, it has around 400 participating organisations in India from various industries, the statement said.

