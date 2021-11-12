German ministries welcome Lufthansa's early bailout aid repayment

Germany's finance and economy ministries welcomed the early repayment by flag carrier Lufthansa of bailout aid that it had received during the coronavirus crisis. The outstanding sum of 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) from a silent participation had been repaid, Lufthansa said on Friday, meaning it had repaid or cancelled all remaining government stabilisation funds.

Lufthansa Group was saved from bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic by Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium with a financial framework of 9 billion euros, of which the German airline drew only around 3.8 billion euros. The ministries said on Friday that the remaining stake of the Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF) would be sold by October 2023 at the latest.

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

