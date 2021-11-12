Left Menu

GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody muscle injection as effective as intravenous shot

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:04 IST
GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody muscle injection as effective as intravenous shot

Britain's GSK and partner Vir said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 therapy met the primary goal of a late-state study assessing intramuscular administration of the drug as a treatment for the illness in its early stages. The study showed the treatment, sotrovimab, when injected into the muscle was as good as when given intravenously for early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalised adults and adolescents.

The results open up possibilities for making the treatment available more widely.

Also Read: Britain drafts COP26 deal on global aviation emissions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021