First-ever live streaming event of Davidoff Cigar hosted by Suraj Bajpai in India, CEO of Webisdom in India

Today, Webisdom Group, a digital transformation solution company that offers solutions to all your digital marketing problems announced the live streaming of the international brand "DAVIDOFF CIGAR" in India for the very first time at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:07 IST
The live session was streamed on all social media platforms and garnered 70k-80k views. Image Credit: ANI
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Today, Webisdom Group, a digital transformation solution company that offers solutions to all your digital marketing problems announced the live streaming of the international brand "DAVIDOFF CIGAR" in India for the very first time at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. This live session was streamed on all social media platforms and is a big hit with around 70k-80k views during the session.

The live session explained the entire process of making Davidoff cigar. An incredible knowledge was received by all the cigar lovers and must want to know the process behind making this exotic product. The session was well planned and executed by Suraj Bajpai, CEO, Webisdom Group, Suraj Bajpai is a very passionate businessman who believes in "To leave no stone unturned". He is based in Mumbai and is a postgraduate from IIM- INDORE which is one of Asia's best business schools.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

