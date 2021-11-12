Left Menu

Three killed in Bengal as bus hits other vehicles

At least three persons were killed and eight others badly injured on Friday morning when a private bus hit several vehicles here in West Bengals Purba Medinipur district, a police officer said.The bus, which was on its way to Kolkata from Heria, first rammed into a vegetable-laden vehicle around 7 am before colliding with other buses that were coming from the opposite direction, the officer said.Three persons died in the accident.

At least three persons were killed and eight others badly injured on Friday morning when a private bus hit several vehicles here in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, a police officer said.

The bus, which was on its way to Kolkata from Heria, first rammed into a vegetable-laden vehicle around 7 am before colliding with other buses that were coming from the opposite direction, the officer said.

''Three persons died in the accident. They were declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital. Eight others suffered serious injuries. We are trying to find out what actually happened. An investigation is underway,'' he added.

