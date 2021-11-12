Left Menu

Ircon International Q2 profit grows to Rs 126 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:49 IST
Ircon International Q2 profit grows to Rs 126 cr
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Ircon International Ltd on Friday posted about 50 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 126 crore on account of higher income.

In the year ago quarter, it had clocked a net profit of Rs 84 crore, the engineering and construction firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income from operations also rose to Rs 1,523 crore from Rs 1,042 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2020-21 fiscal.

Shares of the company on Friday closed 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 48.80 apiece on BSE. Ircon International is a leading turnkey construction company having a presence in several states of India, and countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021