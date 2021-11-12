EIH Q2 net loss at Rs 37.46 cr

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 118.77 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 230.09 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 71.92 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''The unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, have been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ... and therefore are not comparable,'' the filing said.

Shares of EIH Ltd closed at Rs 142.60 per scrip on BSE, down 2.83 percent from its previous close.

