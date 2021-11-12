Left Menu

Latent View Analytics IPO subscribed 326.49 times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:13 IST
Latent View Analytics IPO subscribed 326.49 times
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Latent View Analytics Limited received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors and got subscribed a whopping 326.49 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 600 crore-IPO received bids for 5,72,18,82,528 shares against 1,75,25,703 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed a massive 850.66 times while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 145.48 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 119.44 times.

The IPO aggregating up to Rs 600 crore has a fresh issue of up to Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 126 crore. Price range for the offer s has been fixed at Rs 190-197 per share.

Latent View Analytics raised Rs 267 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of the subsidiary Latent View Analytics Corporation, and investment in subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth and general corporate purposes.

The company provides services ranging from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering, and digital solutions.

Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Haitong Securities India were the managers.

In September, the IPO of Paras Defence and Space Technologies received a whopping 304.26 times subscription.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021