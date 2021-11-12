Latent View Analytics IPO subscribed 326.49 times

The initial public offer of Latent View Analytics Limited received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors and got subscribed a whopping 326.49 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 600 crore-IPO received bids for 5,72,18,82,528 shares against 1,75,25,703 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed a massive 850.66 times while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 145.48 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 119.44 times.

The IPO aggregating up to Rs 600 crore has a fresh issue of up to Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 126 crore. Price range for the offer s has been fixed at Rs 190-197 per share.

Latent View Analytics raised Rs 267 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of the subsidiary Latent View Analytics Corporation, and investment in subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth and general corporate purposes.

The company provides services ranging from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering, and digital solutions.

Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Haitong Securities India were the managers.

In September, the IPO of Paras Defence and Space Technologies received a whopping 304.26 times subscription.

