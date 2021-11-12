APERC warns Discoms to get govt dues cleared on war-footing

The statutory Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) has directed three power distribution companies in the state to collect pending tariff subsidy amount of Rs 15,474.43 crore from the government on a war-footing.

The ERC also asked the Discoms to get the pending electricity consumption charges, amounting to Rs 9,783.37 crore, from various government departments and local bodies cleared within 14 days, failing which their power services have to be disconnected.

The ERC wrote a letter to the AP Southern Power Distribution Company (Discom) Limited, Central Discom and Eastern Discom two days ago saying the situation looked “alarming” and their very survival was at stake.

The power tariff subsidy dues came down by Rs 1,093.78 crore in the first six months of the current financial year but, at the same time, the consumption charges arrears mounted by Rs 1,391.92 crore.

“If not addressed, this will adversely impact the consumers in the state. It is regretted to note that the Discoms have not realised the seriousness of the situation and are not making best efforts to collect the dues, in spite of the proactive steps taken by the Commission to support and bail them out of the financial crisis,” the ERC told the CMDs of the three power utilities.

The ERC directed the Discoms to serve fresh notices to all local bodies and state government departments, offering them “the last chance” to clear the pending dues within 14 days.

It directed the Discoms to submit compliance reports within 15 days.

