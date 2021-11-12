Left Menu

MSRTC operates 36 buses as strike continues

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC managed to operate 36 buses in the state on Friday amid the ongoing strike by the employees.MSRTC officials had claimed earlier in the day that some employees resumed work at its workshops.The agitation, for demands including merger of the corporation with the Maharashtra government, began on October 28.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:16 IST
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) managed to operate 36 buses in the state on Friday amid the ongoing strike by the employees.

MSRTC officials had claimed earlier in the day that some employees resumed work at its workshops.

The agitation, for demands including merger of the corporation with the Maharashtra government, began on October 28. Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of the MSRTC, told PTI that 36 buses were operated from 17 locations during the day.

The buses operated on routes including Mumbai-Satara, Dadar-Pune, Swargate (Pune)- Thane, Nashik-Pune, Nashik-Dhule, Solapur-Akkalkot and Rajapur -Burumbewadi.

The highest seven buses operated on the Pune Station-Dadar route. Over 850 passengers travelled by 36 buses.

All 250 depots of the MSRTC have been closed since Monday.

The MSRTC also issued a pamphlet on Friday, urging the employees to call off the strike immediately.

Accumulated losses of the corporation have risen to Rs 12,000 crore, still it paid the salaries for the last 18 months by taking a financial assistance of Rs 3,549 crore from the state government, it said.

''We will continue to make sincere efforts to pay salaries on time,'' the corporation assured.

The pamphlet also mentioned the fulfillment of other demands such as increase in the dearness allowance and house rent allowance and a Diwali gift for the employees.

Ordinary commuters have been suffering and the MSRTC is losing Rs 15 to 20 crore every day due to the strike, it said, also warning of a long-term financial impact.

