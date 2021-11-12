Left Menu

NTPC Nabinagar plant's 250MW unit completes trial successfully

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:37 IST
NTPC Nabinagar plant's 250MW unit completes trial successfully
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC on Friday said the fourth unit of 250 MW of its arm Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant has successfully completed trials and included in the installed capacity of the group.

''Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (a Subsidiary Company of NTPC Ltd) has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group,'' a BSE filing said.

With this, the total installed capacity of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited and NTPC Group has become 1,000 MW and 67,907.5 MW, respectively, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021