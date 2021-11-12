APEC leaders vow to tackle economic recovery, COVID-19, climate
Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also pledged to work together to address climate and environmental challenges, they said in a statement following their meeting in Wellington, New Zealand.
