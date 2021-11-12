Left Menu

Vodafone Idea shares jump nearly 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL on Friday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 7,144.6 crore for the second quarter ended September.The stock gained 4.66 per cent to close at Rs 10.34 on BSE.

The stock gained 4.66 per cent to close at Rs 10.34 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 5.76 per cent to Rs 10.45.

On NSE, it jumped 4.56 per cent to settle at Rs 10.30.

In volume terms, 792.28 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 28.50 crore on NSE. The debt-ridden telecom operator on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated loss on account of an increase in mobile services tariff and cost optimisation.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 7,218.2 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

