Grasim Industries Q2 up 27.36% to Rs 2,032.41 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 27.36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,032.41 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,595.85 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 25.71 per cent at Rs 22,564.22 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 17,949.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Grasim Industries’ total expenses were at Rs 19,863.82 crore, up 24.16 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 15,998.90 crore, a year ago.

''The demand momentum picked up in Q2FY22 and has continued thereafter across all businesses. Backed by strong demand, realisation and volumes have improved in key businesses, offsetting the cost increase,'' Grasim Industries in a post earning statement.

Grasim Industries' revenue from viscose-pulp, viscose staple fibre and filament yarn segment was up 79.03 per cent to Rs 3,005.17 crore in Q2/FY2021-22 as against Rs 1,678.54 crore a year ago.

''The demand for textile products in India witnessed a significant bounce back during Q2FY22 with the onset of the festive season, phased reopening of schools, educational institutions, offices and increased textile sourcing from India by global brands as a part of the China+1 strategy,” said Grasim Industries.

The VSF business recorded the highest ever total sales volume with domestic sales volume, back to the pre-pandemic level in Q2FY22, it said.

''The share of value-added products in the overall sales mix almost doubled YoY to 27 per cent,'' it said.

Revenue from cement business UltraTech Cement was up 15.69 per cent to Rs 12,016.80 crore as against Rs 10,387.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

''The rise in energy, raw material, and logistics costs led to an escalation in input costs during Q2FY22,'' it said. Its revenue from the chemicals segment was up 44.48 per cent at Rs 1,626.68 crore as against Rs 1,125.88 crore of Q2/FY 2020-21.

“Caustic soda prices in India recovered from multi-quarter lows supported by the recovery in demand, tightness in supply led by production losses and higher export sales driven by better overseas realisation. The caustic soda capacity utilization stood at 86% in Q2FY22, sequentially higher,” it said.

The domestic demand for caustic soda was driven by the textile and pulp & paper sectors, Grasim added.

Revenue from the financial services segment - Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) was up 21.73 per cent to Rs 5,581.09 crore as against Rs 4,584.76 crore a year ago.

''ABCL's focus on building scale, growing its retail base and delivering consistent profitability, continues to yield results. The retailisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing to - 28 million, a 42% YoY growth,” it said.

The NBFC and Housing Finance lending book stood at 259,060 crore in Q2FY22, it added.

While revenue from others segment was up 74.65 per cent to Rs 543.21 crore as against Rs 311.02 crore.

Grasim, which had announced earlier this year in January to enter into the paint business, said it is making brisk progress in line with the plans.

“The company has already acquired land at 5 locations as part of its pan-India footprint for paints manufacturing. These locations have been identified in different regions, basis proximity to key consumption hubs across India,” it said.

The process of Environmental Clearance is also underway for various project sites.

“The contracts for Basic Engineering and Detailed Engineering have been awarded. The Civil work at various sites shall commence post receipt of the Environmental Clearance,” it said.

Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,857.85 on BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)