US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on J&J, Big Tech gains
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:02 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology stocks led gains at the end of a week scarred by deepening concerns over prolonged inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.55 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,963.78.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.97 points, or 0.13%, at 4,655.24, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 48.34 points, or 0.31%, to 15,752.62 at the opening bell.
