GMR Infrastructure Q2 net loss at Rs 169.21 crore

12-11-2021 20:08 IST
GMR Infrastructure Q2 net loss at Rs 169.21 crore
GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 169.21 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 750 crore a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing.

The total income rose to Rs 2,135 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 1,448 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Its expenses stood at Rs 2,454.15 crore against Rs 2,270 crore in the year-ago period.

