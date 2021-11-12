Left Menu

National Fertilizers' Q2 net profit declines 81 pc to Rs 16.34 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:09 IST
National Fertilizers' Q2 net profit declines 81 pc to Rs 16.34 cr
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Friday posted an 81 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.34 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its net income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,701.19 crore during July-September 2021, compared with Rs 3,183.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained high at Rs 3,626.54 crore, against Rs 3,066.12 crore a year ago.

NFL said the company's production, dispatches, sales and market collections largely remained unaffected. The company has been able to operate all its five plants at normal levels.

Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Urvarak Videsh Ltd are two joint ventures of the company.

Shares of NFL on Friday traded up 0.09 per cent to settle at Rs 55.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021