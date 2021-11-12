Left Menu

Germany condemns moves to shut Russian NGO, labels it essential to ties

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday he was shocked at moves to shut down Memorial, a Russian human rights group, adding that the group was vital to Russian-German relations. Memorial said on Thursday prosecutors had demanded the closure of its main offices over violations of a law targeting "foreign agents", a move it said was politically motivated.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday he was shocked at moves to shut down Memorial, a Russian human rights group, adding that the group was vital to Russian-German relations. Memorial said on Thursday prosecutors had demanded https://www.reuters.com/world/top-rights-group-says-russia-seeks-close-it-violating-foreign-agent-law-2021-11-11 the closure of its main offices over violations of a law targeting "foreign agents", a move it said was politically motivated. The NGO started in the 1980s by documenting the crimes of the Stalinist era, but has since become more human rights-focused.

"Dealing with the past in an independent, critical and professional manner is also inestimably important for relations between Germany and Russia — particularly when it comes to the crimes Germans committed against people in the Soviet Union," Maas said. "The politically motivated persecution of critical civil society must end," he added in a statement.

