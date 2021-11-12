Left Menu

Mindspace REIT net operating income rises to Rs 359 cr in Q2
Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Friday reported a 6.7 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 359.2 crore for the quarter ended September and will distribute an amount of Rs 272.8 crore to unit holders. In a statement, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said it will distribute an amount of Rs 272.8 crore, which is Rs 4.60 per unit, with over 90 per cent being tax-exempt The amount comprises Rs 253.8 crore/ Rs 4.28 per unit in form of dividend and Rs 19 crore/Rs 0.32 per unit in form of interest. Speaking on the results, Vinod Rohira, Chief Executive Officer, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said: “We continue to witness strong leasing activity across our portfolio with over 2.1 million square feet leased in first half of this financial year.'' He further said the company remains increasingly confident of the commercial market outlook. Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. The REIT owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It has a total leasable area of 31.3 million square feet. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets. It has a diversified and high-quality tenant base, with over 170 tenants as of September 30, 2021.

