FM takes stock of cleanliness drive of finance ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inspected a special cleanliness drive undertaken by various departments under the finance ministry.She was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat K Karad.Smt nsitharaman today took an inspection of various departments under the MoF as part of a special cleanliness drive in the North Block and Jeevan Deep building. The FM was accompanied by MoS RaoInderjitS, another tweet said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:38 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inspected a special cleanliness drive undertaken by various departments under the finance ministry.

She was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat K Karad.

''Smt @nsitharaman today took an inspection of various departments under the MoF as part of a special cleanliness drive in the North Block and Jeevan Deep building. The FM was accompanied by MoS Shri @mppchaudhary, Shri @DrBhagwatKarad & other senior officials,'' a tweet by her office said.

She stressed on expeditious disposal of papers and also on the maximum usage of technology, according to a tweet.

''As part of the special cleanliness drive, Smt @nsitharaman today inspected the offices of Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Shastri Bhawan and interacted with the officials. The FM was accompanied by MoS @Rao_InderjitS,'' another tweet said. While interacting with the Finance Minister, officials talked about how they were able to make use of the opportunity under the cleanliness drive for expeditious disposal of files and effective paperwork management, the office tweeted.

